Steve Maclin Previews International Title Match With Eric Young At TNA Rebellion

Steve Maclin will defend his newly-won International Championship against Eric Young at tonight’s TNA Rebellion, and he won’t let their friendship get in the way of his winning. Sunday night’s show will see Maclin defend his championship against Young after becoming the inaugural champion at Unbreakable. He spoke with Pro Wrestling Weekly for a new interview and said that he doesn’t plan on having a short title reign.

“Now I get Eric Young, which we’ve kind of knew from the beginning that this would kind of lead to this at some point down the road whether it was for a title or not that it would come down to us,” Maclin said (per Fightful). “Going man-to-man, standing across the ring. Brotherhood aside, friendship aside, all of that is out the window because what matters is this and that’s the TNA International Championship. I don’t plan to be a one week holder of the TNA International Championship, I plan to leave Rebellion as champion and I think EY would say the same of we know we’re going to go out there and what is at stake.”

Maclin pinned AJ Francis at Unbreakable in a three-way match that also included Young. TNA Rebellion airs tonight on PPV and TNA+.