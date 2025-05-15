Steve Maclin Recalls His Reaction To Being Released By WWE

Steve Maclin recently looked back at the day he was released by WWE, saying he knew it was happening right away. Maclin was let go from WWE in 2021 and he recalled getting the call in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

“Yeah, that was the day and then I got the call later on that night, because I missed a phone call from Carrano,” Maclin recalled. “Then later on that night, I got the call saying, ‘Hey.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, wow,’ and then I looked at my wife and was like, ‘Yep, I’m getting fired.’ What are you gonna do about it?”

He continued, “Honestly, it happened for a reason and it was a blessing in disguise ‘cause it’s gotten me to where I am. I’m a former TNA World Champion. I’m the first ever TNA International Champion in history with the names of Kurt Angle and AJ Styles of being the first champions in TNA company history. It all worked out in the better for it.”

Maclin won the TNA International Championship at Unbreakable last month.