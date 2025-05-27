Steve Maclin Reflects On Creation Of His Theme Song

Steve Maclin recently spoke about creating his theme song and getting his entrance down right. Maclin spoke about his theme during his interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In the Weeds, noting that he was trying to find a song and entrance that would get people’s attention.

“That’s all me,” Maclin said. “I worked with Loeden Learn, he just did Josh Alexander’s (theme) when Josh re-debuted as a heel. That piece of crap, quitter. When Josh re-did his music, I was sitting there and thought something was missing on my end as well. Presentation-wise and visually, I didn’t want a song that I know everybody is going to sing to, but I wanted a song that I know people will have stuck in their heads. When you have Rich Swann behind the scenes singing your song or sending voice audio clips of him singing it acoustically and playing it, I think I did something right. It was, ‘How do I get my message across with Front Towards Enemy and Never For The Glory?’ Nothing is going to change with me, it’s always going to be Front Towards The Enemy, I don’t care what the fight is or who the fight is with. If you’re in front of me, sorry, get out of my way.I felt so bad because I was so nitpicky on the voice. I was trying to go for that Alice in Chains grunge sound.”

He continued, “We were trying so hard to get Rooster and copyrights to it with TNA. I know Tompkins was trying to really work on it for me. ‘Screw it, let’s do it ourselves. Let’s find something new.’ That’s when I kind of went about it myself and figured it out. Here I am, like a psychotic human being in my backyard going through this song, walking through my entrance, ‘here is the spotlight moment. Here is my beauty shot. Here is the corner.’ It took me a while to get it down because the buildings change all the time. I have the 45 to 55 seconds I have to get to the post where it really kicks in and it’s me hitting that beauty shot in the corner, kind of like that Randy Orton pose.”

Maclin is the TNA International Champion, most recently defending his title against Matt Cardona at TNA Under Siege.