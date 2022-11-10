Steve Maclin Says He Wants a Title Shot In Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Bobby Fish’s Undisputed podcast (via Fightful), Steve Maclin spoke about his run in Impact Wrestling and how he wants a shot at Impact World Champion Josh Alexander.

He said: “I’m gunning for Josh Alexander at IMPACT, he’s the World Champion. He has a big match coming up at Over Drive. I don’t know, that’s up to Scott D’Amore to make that match. I’ve been beating all these former World Champions and everybody just keeps waltzing in and gets their shot. You would think after you would win matches, you would eventually get a title shot. It doesn’t seem to be working that way right now.“