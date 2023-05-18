wrestling / News
Steve Maclin on What He Spoke With Trinity Fatu About After She Joined Impact
– During a recent appearance on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Impact Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin discussed what it was like interacting with Trinity Fatu (formerly Naomi in WWE) after he joined Impact. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I think for the past two years that I’ve been there, [Impact has] been the quiet bubble that’s just been constantly growing, and then that finally popped recently. Then with Trinity showing up in Chicago, it was really cool just for my behalf too because I was in her shoes where I even had the conversation with her, ‘How you doing?’ She’s like, ‘It’s just weird for me to be told to just go be you,’ and I’m like, ‘I know, tell me about it.'”
Trinity Fatu recently made her Impact Wrestling debut earlier this month.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Weighs In On Some Fans’ Parasocial Tendencies: ‘Go Touch Grass’
- Latest On CM Punk’s Conversations With AEW, How Ace Steel Is Involved
- Backstage Update on Why CM Punk Not Featured in AEW Collision Announcement, WBD Says Punk ‘Is Not Affiliated’ With the Show
- Backstage Notes on How AEW Will Handle TV Tapings Moving Forward, Elimination of Dark & Elevation