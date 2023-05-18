– During a recent appearance on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Impact Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin discussed what it was like interacting with Trinity Fatu (formerly Naomi in WWE) after he joined Impact. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I think for the past two years that I’ve been there, [Impact has] been the quiet bubble that’s just been constantly growing, and then that finally popped recently. Then with Trinity showing up in Chicago, it was really cool just for my behalf too because I was in her shoes where I even had the conversation with her, ‘How you doing?’ She’s like, ‘It’s just weird for me to be told to just go be you,’ and I’m like, ‘I know, tell me about it.'”