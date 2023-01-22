Steve Maclin Talks About His Goals In Impact Wrestling, Says He’ll Try For X Division Title Again One Day

In an interview with The Paltrocast (via Fightful), Steve Maclin spoke about his goals in Impact Wrestling, noting that he wants the World title. However, he noted he might eventually go back for the X Division belt.

He said: “There’s nothing wrong with it if you set your eyes on that, too. Like at one point, I had aspirations to be that, and hopefully, one day, I can go back toward the X Division title. My goal right now is the World Title.“