Steve Maclin Talks Transition From WWE To IMPACT, His World Title Reign

Steve Maclin, formerly known as Steve Cutler, was let go by WWE in February 2021. However, he wasted no time in finding a new home in IMPACT Wrestling later that year, where he has found a lot of success.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Maclin discussed his experience transitioning to IMPACT Wrestling and more. Here are the highlights:

On building equity in the promotion: “As soon as I got to IMPACT, I got to build myself and I’m always for longevity. This is not a sprint in this business, it’s a marathon. So to be able to build that equity and show the world the kind of person that I can be in the ring and outside of the ring, with being able to do interviews, being able to do media, to show myself as a top guy somewhere which I’ve always seen in myself and just wanted that opportunity. Now IMPACT, I’ve shown them that and after my almost three years that I’ve been there now, it’s been a lot of fun.”

On wishing his World Title reign was longer: “Do I wish my World title reign was a lot longer? Yes. Do I regret being hurt in a match in Australia in my rematch? Yes. Things happen. But it also put me into a place now where I’ve kinda slowed down on training, how I actually act out of the ring. I’m getting older, getting wiser. My wife smartened me up a little bit. She tells me to slow down a little bit ‘cause I like to just go. That’s just me. If I’m working, I’m going. It’s fun being here at WrestleCade, just because it’s my first time here ever at a WrestleCade. I’m not a big fan of signings, so getting to do these is fine.”