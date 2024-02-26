Steve Maclin Says TNA Locker Room ‘Keeps Getting Better and Better’

In an interview with Fightful, Steve Maclin spoke about being part of the TNA Wrestling locker room, which he says continues to improve. Maclin has been part of the company since 2021.

He said: “It gets squashed quickly and if there ever is drama, which there never really is, everybody in the locker room in TNA, since I’ve been there since 2021 ‘til now, it just keeps getting better and better. It’s family oriented where everyone just pushes each other to work hard, go out there and kill it. Wherever you’re fighting on the card, everybody’s doing their part for where they’re at. It’s awesome. You ask me about being on the pre-show. That just means I get to set the tone for the night. Going to guys and going, ‘Hey, you guys doing this spot?’ ‘Cause we have a cool ramp here at the Palms. ‘Oh, me and Rich are coming up with ideas.’ ‘Save that for the later card.’ ‘Cause you could be selfish in certain ways, but the boys are gonna be doing something later. The tag match is probably gonna do some craziness. Everybody works to help everybody, and that’s the one good thing and everybody’s supportive of everybody. We are a family. It’s funny, we’re all saying goodbye tonight to each other, and it’s like, ‘I’ll see you in a few days.“