Steve Maclin Wants To Defend His TNA International Title in AAA

May 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Unbreakable 2025 Steve Maclin Image Credit: TNA

– During a recent interview with Fightful Overbooked’s In The Weeds TNA International Champion Steve Maclin discussed wanting to defend his title internationally if given the chance. He stated the following:

“I’m trying. I know we just announced AAA with TNA and WWE, so you never know if I could pop up there. Do I wish I was part of that announcement? Yes, but obviously I need to work a little harder. That’s okay. I take no fault for it. They have creative plans somewhere else and it means I keep making this title as mean as much as I can.”

Maclin is scheduled to defend the title on next week’s edition of TNA Impact against Matt Cardona. The show will air on Thursday, May 29 on AXS TV.

