Steve Maclin Was Excited To Join Impact’s X-Division, Talks Adjusting To That Style

Steve Maclin feuded with Trey Miguel over the X-Division Championship when he came to Impact Wrestling, and he recently said he was something he was excited for. Maclin recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and talked about working within the division, and you can check out a few highlights below courtesy of the site:

On his feud with Trey Miguel: “I think when Trey and I first touched I think it was on a BTI. We kinda knew going into the match, ‘Alright, let’s give them something that makes the office know that this has to be something to show down the road. This is a program they can go with.’ I think we did that the first time and then once we knew where it was going and how the build was going to go eventually it became hard to kill. That’s what we wanted to tell our story of at Hard to Kill was both of us were very hard to kill. In the end, he won, but I proved I was hard to kill. I think that’s what put me on the map out there. Especially Trey, who [is] one of the best talents in the world, I think. He’s just a video game wrestler, can do anything and everything you think of and I love him for it. It’s so much fun with the creative mind he has, too. But, yeah, having that feud and getting my character even more over the top out there to show people who I am.”

On his reaction to being told he’d be in the X Division: “I was excited, believe me … Huge fan of the X-Division for so long. I think it adds to it when you do get the different aspects and the different types of styles that come into it. Me being a brute guy that can be there to catch the guys or base however a certain way that you want to go, but at the same time, slow a match down. That’s the fast pace of the X-Division match, but when it is slowed a match down is when you can tell those stories.”

On being a fan of the division: “That was kind of my introduction to IMPACT—well, TNA at the time—but that was my introduction. ‘Cause I was kind of falling out of wrestling a bit. I was watching still a little bit of WWE at the time, ’04 /’05, and then TNA was kind of an ECW moment of, ‘Oh, what is this?’ It was just something else. ‘Cause WCW was gone and it was just trying to find that other avenue to watch wrestling as a fan. It was something that drew me in, especially Samoa Joe. He fit into that mold and that’s kind of how I look at myself going into the X Division. I was like, ‘Alright, I have to mold a little bit after Samoa Joe and just progress that and make it my own.'”

On transitioning from WWE & NXT to Impact’s X-Division: “It’s just picking your spots. It’s the clash of styles. There’s no different style of pro wrestling. Granted, WWE has a sports entertainment style where you’re telling a story, getting these characters over and it builds to the biggest match possible, which usually is WrestleMania or whatever the main event is at SummerSlam, Survivor Series, you know what I mean. But trying to get myself into those stories allows me to slow it down so when it does have to pick up the pace, the crowd kind of sits up a little bit more or stand up a little bit more. ‘Holy crap, I’ve never seen this before.’

“Or it’s like, you don’t have to go out there every night and do everything under the sun. Pick your spots, pick your moments. I think that’s what shines. I think that’s what talent, I think, needs to do more of nowadays just from my preference. I like to get my spots, [but] we have to work 365. You’re not gonna do 450s off the top every night. It’s gonna eventually catch up to you. So it’s finding those little things there that fit. That was the one thing that I thought I could bring to the mold of just fitting in that way.”