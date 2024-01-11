Steve Maclin On When He Knew About TNA’s Rebrand, Goal Of Winning World Title

Steve Maclin recently talked about Impact Wrestling becoming TNA again, and when he began to suspect it was happening. Maclin spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:

On filming the ad for TNA Hard to Kill: “No [I didn’t know about the rebrand]. I was told, ‘Hey, we’re just gonna do this.’ ‘Oh, what’s it for?’ ‘Oh, it might be for the Hard to Kill.’ ‘Okay, cool.’ Then once we’re all sitting there for the moment, and everyone was setting up lights and the cameras, I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ I kind of have an idea that something is happening. I was like, either it’s a big announcement for a new TV deal or we’re changing back to TNA.

“I was kind of right. I looked at D and I was like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna be TNA again.’ But it was one of those things, too, where it’s always been talked about behind the scenes, and it’s funny ‘cause anytime anyone asks, ‘Oh, who do you work for?’ ‘IMPACT Wrestling.’ ‘I’ve never heard of them.’ ‘Do you remember TNA Wrestling?’ They go, ‘Oh, I loved TNA Wrestling.’ ‘Well, that’s TNA.’ I’ve had enough of those conversations where I go, ‘Okay, this makes sense.’”

On his goal of winning the World Title: “With TNA coming back, the TNA World Title, it’s in my sights and then also back to the X-Division. If I win the X-Division title, it gives me the option C, which I can go after the World title. I always say it in every interview, if you’re not after the World title, then what are you doing in the business?”