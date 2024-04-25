Steve Maclin On Why He Re-Signed With TNA, If He Was a Free Agent Between Deals

Steve Maclin has re-upped with TNA, and he recently discussed why he signed a new deal there and more. Maclin announced today that he had signed a new deal with the company, and he spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert, Joeal Pearl, and Sean Ross Sapp on In the Weeds about his new deal and more. You can see highlights below:

On signing a new deal with the company: “As of now, I am currently re-signed with TNA. That is the big news. As I said at Rebellion, we had been going back and forth for months with a list of demands. It’s been a long time coming. I was trying to work out, even when Scott D’Amore was there, about a year ago we were trying to work out new plans and trying to extend me with TNA. Now, with the rebrand, I felt like signing back with TNA and the creative freedom that I do have, and a lot of unfinished business that I do have in the company, especially a lot of opponents that I can work with or work against. I’m very much looking forward to the future with TNA.”

On who he spoke to in TNA about a new deal: “Ariel [Shnerer of Anthem] and Anthony [Cicione, TNA President]. It pretty much ebbs and flows. They’re behind the scenes with creative and we have our talent relations with Tommy Dreamer and Gail Kim. Mostly, my conversations came down with Ariel. I think we’re both on the same page of where I want to get back to and what the future of TNA looks like, and that includes me. I’ve wanted to make this my home, and it is my home for the foreseeable future. I’m not telling you how long.”

On what he asked for in his TNA deal: “Obviously, more money [laughs]. The creative freedom that I do have, which I’ve been enjoying, and being able to speak my mind more. I think I’ve shown TNA and management, from my time being there, that I can work with anyone.”

On if there was a period where he was a free agent: “My deal was up May 31st. Not like it’s contract tampering, but there had been discussions elsewhere. You put out your feelers, you have conversations, you want to know what fits best for you and seeing the landscape. I have a lot of unfinished business in TNA and there is a lot more work for me to do. I think my decision was made easily, especially going back a year, I was trying to re-sign then for longer.”