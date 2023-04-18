– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso following his Impact Wrestling World Title victory at Impact Rebellion, new champion Steve Maclin discussed his title victory and what it means to him. Below are some highlights:

Steve Maclin on winning the world title: ” From dirt holes in Afghanistan to winning the Impact world title, this is something I’ll hold on to. I was never a chosen one. I came to Impact and I’ve worked my a*s off. I kept my head down, I kept grinding, and this is only the beginning. The easy work is over. Now the head work begins. Whether you believe in me or not, I’m out there proving people wrong. That’s the way it’s always been, and it’s not going to change now.”

His thoughts on Kushida: “He’s a hard-hitting son of a b****. It was an honor to share the ring with Kushida. He’s a great opponent. But that moment was mine.”

