Steve Maclin Would Love The Chance To Wrestle AJ Styles For The TNA International Championship

In an interview with PWInsider, Steve Maclin spoke about the possibility of wrestling AJ Styles for the TNA International Championship. TNA Wrestling confirmed that Styles will be at the event, which happens Sunday at the UBS Arena on Long Island. However, his role has not been revealed yet. Here are highlights:

On looking to get his first Slammiversary win: “I forgot I haven’t won a match at Slammiversary yet too. Wow. But everything’s good. I’m excited for Sunday. UBS Arena—they just opened up more seats to get more butts in seats, and that’s a good sign. We’re almost over 5,000 fans now, tickets sold.”

On being the first TNA International champion: “To be the first one ever International Champion is even cooler ’cause it’s up with the names of AJ Styles and Kurt Angle as the first-ever champions in TNA Wrestling. I never thought that in my entire career I would be in a list of that caliber of names.”

On AJ Styles returning at Slammiversary: “A full-circle moment. And if he wanted to step up to me for the International Championship? Please—I would love that opportunity.”