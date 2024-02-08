Steve McMichael To Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

NBC Sports Chicago reports that former Chicago Bear and wrestler Steve McMichael is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He joins fellow Seniors category finalists Randy Gradishar & Art Powell, who were all voted on individually by a 50-person selection committee. The committee narrowed finalist down from a group of 12, who will stay under consideration for next year. Each finalist needed at least 80% approval.

McMichael’s wife Misty said he was told about his status back in August of last year. A petition and letter-writing campaign to get Mongo in the Hall of Fame started in 2022. McMichael has been battling ALS for three years.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mongo said: “The beloved Super Bowl XX Champion is battling ALS, which has progressed to the point of leaving McMichael paralyzed from the neck down, unable to speak, breathe or eat on his own. The hope of being inducted into the Hall of Fame has sustained Steve throughout his three-year fight against the debilitating and cruel disease.“