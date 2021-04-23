Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael Diagnosed With ALS

In an interview with WGN Chicago, Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael revealed that he has been diagnosed with 36-month ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was diagnosed at the Mayo Clinic in January, then got a second opinion at Rush Hospital.

He said: “I’m not going to be out in the public any more…you’re not going to see me out doing appearances, hell I can’t even sign my name any more, and everybody’s going to be speculating ‘Where’s McMichael, what’s wrong with him? I’m here to tell everyone I’ve been diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, so I’m not going to be a public figure any more.”

McMichael, a former defensive lineman for the Chicago Bears. He was part of the team that won the 1985 Super Bowl and played there for thirteen years. After retiring, he became a wrestler and color commentator for WCW, being part of the team on the first episode of WCW Nitro.

McMichael has help with eating and drinking thanks to his wife Misty and gets around in a customized wheelchair given to him by the Bears. Unfortunately, he has no use of his arms or hands. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with his medical care, which you can find here. You can also help by going to obviousshirts.com and teammongo76.com.

411 would like to give Mr. McMichael our best wishes during his battle with ALS.