Stevie Ray Says Terry Taylor’s a Bigot, Recalls Telling Taylor He Won’t Job to Goldberg

– Stevie Ray looked back on his time with WCW and his issues with Terry Taylor, who he called a bigot, during the latest Truth With Consequences. Speaking with host Vince Russo, the newly-christened WWE Hall of Famer recalled telling Taylor he refused to do a squash job to Goldberg and then turned his attention to his accusations that Terry Taylor would do bigoted things “just for the hell of it.” Highlights and the podcast are below:

On refusing to do a job to Goldberg in WCW: “One time, when they were giving Goldberg a push and they wanted me to go out and put him over. You know me, Vince, I ain’t have no problem putting nobody over. But I remember Terry Taylor coming to me and wanting him to squash me. And I was like, ‘You out of your motherf**king mind’ … You know, it ain’t gonna happen in real life or any other life. Not if I have anything to do with it. And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not doing it.’ You know?”

On his issues with Terry Taylor: “But I knew that’s just the way he was. And like I said years ago, I told my brother, I was just like, if it wasn’t for my brother, everything you was talking about, you would have witnessed with Terry Taylor. I despised him. [Booker] was like, ‘Don’t do it, bro! Don’t do it.’ And if it wasn’t for my brother, I would have choked that dude to death man, ’cause I don’t like him. I’ve never liked him. I’ll speak to him, whatever. But he’s never — he’s a cancer back in those days … Terry Taylor is your typical, everyday, unadulterated bigot who uses his power for the hell of it. You know, I mean I know a lot of people can be misconceived as things because it can just be a misunderstanding. This guy did stuff for the hell of it. Just for the hell of it. And I knew that, you know what I’m saying? It’s just like, that kind of bullcrap rubs me the wrong way, man. Do your thing! But when you in a position to hurt people for no reason, just because of your everyday bigotry? I got a problem with that, man. If you don’t like somebody personally, that’s one thing. But if you do it in that manner, you know, brother I’ve got a problem with that.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Truth With Consequences with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.