Stevie Ray Thought He Was Going To Lose Legend Contract When He Found Out About Hall of Fame Induction

– Stevie Ray is a WWE Hall of Famer, but he certainly didn’t expect it — in fact, pretty much the opposite. The Harlem Heat member appeared on Talk is Jericho and discussed his WWE Hall of Fame induction. Highlights are below:

On how he found out: “Well you know, they gave me a call one day when I thought they was actually calling to tell me that they wasn’t going to renew my Legends deal. So I was kinda like — the last year the checks ain’t been worth a crap anyway, so I was like, ‘Okay. Let me get ready to tell him [off]…and then Mark Carano was like, ‘Man, are you okay?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m okay. Why?’ And he was like, ‘Well, you sound kinda perturbed, or something like that.’ ‘No, I’m good, brother, what do you want?’ And he said, ‘Well, I’m just calling to tell you you’re in the WWE Hall of Fame.’ Then I couldn’t say anything. My emotion went from kinda aggressive, to like — I couldn’t say anything, I was speechless.”

On whether it surprised him: “Yeah, man. In a way, yeah because you see other people who that most of their careers were down [in WCW] — like Diamond Dallas Page and Sting, and some of the other guys. That has a very small stance up there. So it was like, in a way no but in a way yes, because I’ve been getting that for quite some time with the fans. They’ve hit me up and go, ‘Harlem Heat should be in the Hall of Fame’ and blah blah blah. And I’m the kind of person, I don’t really sweat that kind of stuff. But it was good to hear from the fans because to myself, I was like, ‘You know, as far as I’m concerned you don’t have to recognize in the Hall of Fame long as the fans still know me and appreciated the residual of what we did, I’m cool with that. So I never really walked around with that on my shoulders, saying ‘Oh, I should be in the Hall of Fame.’ You know, whatever man. But it’s a great honor, though.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk is Jericho with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.