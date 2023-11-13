Stevie Richards Explains How AEW Asked Him to Remove His Jon Moxley Analysis Video

Speaking recently on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, Stevie Richards shared some details about his conversations with AEW personnel where he was asked to take down a video from his YouTube channel (via Fightful). Richards had previously posted a video analyzing Jon Moxley’s match at AEW Grand Slam 2023 against Rey Fenix and discussing the wrestler’s concussion was sustained during the bout. You can find a highlight from Richards and watch the interview clip below.

On being approached by AEW employees about removing the Moxley video: “I’m not going to say who it is, but it was more than one and there’s not a ton of them, so you can guess. What they said to me was, it was universally like, the conversation was two men, ‘Hey, call me, I want to talk and clear the air about this.’ I make the call, we talk, it was literally the first minute or two, pleasantries, and then, I know we have to talk this out and see. Tell me where I was wrong and where I was right. ‘You were wrong in saying the blame is on the agents or producers. We try to tell these kids what to do and how to be safe, they don’t listen, they can’t be coached,’ and then they went on for ten to 20 minutes telling me how I had no idea how right I was with the video. They’re collecting checks, and who can blame them. For everybody out there, I don’t want AEW to go out of business. I don’t care about Tony Khan or his dad, they’ll have money. I care about the people who have paid their dues and are producers. I care about the wrestlers and their safety, but I care about the people that I know that are producers and agents in the company. I want them to get paid for as long as possible.”