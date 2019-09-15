Stevie Richards Doesn’t Think 24/7 Title Is Being Done As Well As Hardcore Title Was

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Stevie Richards spoke about his history with the WWF Hardcore title and how he doesn’t think the 24/7 title in WWE is being handled as well. Here are highlights:

On the 24/7 title and the WWF Hardcore title: “I’ll tell you a funny story connected to that. The reason there’s so much confusion over the reigns – I’ve technically held it 22 times. Raven had held it 21 times. Raven went to the website, magazine, whatever media people there were and had that flipped. He would relentlessly bother them until it was changed. At the end of the interview, as good as a guy he is, [they would say] just give him what he wants and tell him to shut up. That has been a friendly point of contention between ourselves – but I have had it 22 times, he’s had it 21. In this day and age with the 24/7 title, it doesn’t even matter because it’s completely morphed into something else, but the best memory of the entire thing is what it was supposed to be designed for and what they’re trying to design it to do, but I don’t think they’re doing it as well as it was done back then, and that’s really use and incorporate everybody they haven’t been using to their fullest potential in the most entertaining way. Now it seems like a Keystone Cops thing, tons and tons of schoolboys, nothing interesting.”

On how they could improve the 24/7 title: “I think taking out the headshots, which we took plenty of back then, is a big deal. Taking out a lot of the danger, because we weren’t thinking much about that, taking bumps on a floor, on the back concrete, in the locker room or loading dock area but there could be a happy medium – they can’t just have everybody schoolboying everybody, and it’s so safe. Who’s going to not kick out on the lightest [roll-up]? I’m not blaming them because I don’t want someone to bang my head on the concrete on a schoolboy backstage but there should be creative ways to do it – someone falling asleep at the airport and getting pinned… Just interesting things. The best thing they’ve done so far was the FOX Founder’s Day with the host – that’s interesting, getting more mainstream people involved. That might help it out.”

On his best work: “ECW – week in, week out – I was used to the full extent of my potential. I was young, didn’t know but they accentuated my strengths and hid my many weaknesses, but… You’ll probably be surprised at this, people think it’s Right To Censor, people think it’s bWo, but I really think it’s Stevie Night Heat because that’s really where I was really truly allowed to do what I could do without being hindered, handcuffed. I wasn’t noticed either because they weren’t paying attention either but Coach, myself, Al Snow, and then the people that were involved – we were all booking the show. They didn’t care. That went on for about six or seven months until they found out. Then you hear the stories. Stephanie walking in, seeing me with a apron on, “Kiss the GM,” chocolate pie on Victoria’s face, Johnny Ace denying he knew anything about it – absolutely true.”