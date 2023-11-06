Stevie Richards Praises Logan Paul’s WWE Crown Jewel Performance, Says It Was Smart To Give Him US Title

Stevie Richards is impressed with Logan Paul and believes it was a smart decision to put the WWE United States Championship on him. Paul spoke about the match between Paul and Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel in a new YouTube video posted to his account, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On Paul catching Mysterio during the springboard moonsault spot: “Not too long ago, Logan Paul tore his [MCL]. I believe it was in Saudi Arabia as well and he had to fly all the way back for surgery. So Logan came down basically on both of those knees in a very awkward position. So I have to give him credit. He’s essentially saving Rey and almost sacrificing his knees and re-injuring his knee. I would take a torn [MCL] if I could save someone from breaking their neck. So he definitely made a great decision a selfless decision, but his lack of experience really could have caused Rey a very serious injury.”

On Paul winning the WWE United States Championship: “I give [Logan Paul] all the credit in the world, new United States Champion. I was the one that called it a long time ago that he should have defeated Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title, because of his crossover appeal and how popular he is, so the fact they put the US Title on him was a smart move by WWE. Speaking of smart moves, Logan was extremely smart thought on his feet and of course, like I said before, was willing to almost sacrifice re-injuring, or even blowing, both his knees out to save, literally Rey Mysterio’s neck. Good on you, Logan Paul. I give you all the credit in the world.”