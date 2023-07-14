Stevie Richards Says His Spinal Infection Came Out of Nowhere, Talks Current Health Status

Stevie Richards was hit with a spinal infection earlier this year, and he recently talked about the health scare. Richards appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and talked about the experience; you can check out some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On the health scare: “This spine infection was a dormant thing that became a mystery and hit me outta nowhere. It was something that an illness like that, that’s so unpredictable, then you factor in my age at 51 … And it moves so quickly when it gets to your spine. That’s what makes it more scary.”

On his current status: “I’m thankful to say that in a lot of ways I feel like I’m back to 100%. But in a whole bunch of other ways, we’re very early in the stages in my road to recovery.”

On how it happened: “Going back to the beginning, morning, like late January … I had one of the best workouts. But my back was a little stiff… About three hours after my workout, I was completely stuck right in this chair that we’re talking to each other in right now. I could not get up. My back was completely at the time thought locked out, and my wife literally had to come home and peel me out of this chair… Then, it just progressively got worse within seconds — not minutes, not — I mean literally. It just accelerated … From 9 AM till about 12:15 PM, my entire world, my entire life just completely changed.”

On the effects of the infection: “I’m still down about 30 pounds … I went from 215 down to 180 in a matter of weeks. Just from pain 24-7, like sweats where we had to change the sheets out almost every day. It was horrible how much pain I was in 24-7.”

On his recovery: “I’m telling you, it’s a miracle. I mean, people can believe what they want to believe. This obviously has brought me much closer to God once again … This forced me to kinda have perspective once again. It forced me to renew my faith.”