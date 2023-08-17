Stevie Richards Recalls What It Felt Like to Be Speared By Goldberg

Stevie Richards is one of many who went down to a spear from Goldberg, and he recently discribed what it felt like to take the move. Richards talked about taking the move in the latest episode of his Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel.

“Knocks the wind out of you, it doesn’t feel great,” Richards said (per Wrestling Inc). “But as you saw when I slowed it down, Bill actually does more damage to himself than his opponent. So how can I be mad? He knocked the wind out of me. [I] took a little bit of a rough bump. He’s never injured me. He’s never hurt me. I feel a little sore today after wrestling Goldberg, but that’s plenty of people within the business throughout my 30-plus-year wrestling career.”