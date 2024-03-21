Sting To Be Given 2024 Iron Mike Mazurki Award By Cauliflower Alley Club

Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that ‘The Icon’ Sting will be the recipient of this year’s Iron Mike Mazuki Award. The award is the highest honor that can be bestowed on a wrestler by the CAC. The 58th Annual CAC Reunion happens from August 19 to August 21 at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

It’s STING!!! CAC’s 2024 Iron Mike Award Winner is Announced!

Dear Wrestling Enthusiasts,

Get ready to witness an electrifying moment in the world of professional wrestling! The Cauliflower Alley Club is thrilled to announce that the iconic wrestling legend, multi-time world heavyweight champion STING (Steve Borden), has been selected as the distinguished recipient of the 2024 Iron Mike Mazurki Award!

Known for his unparalleled charisma, indomitable spirit, and a career spanning several decades, STING has left an indelible mark on the world of professional wrestling. From his early days as a member of the Blade Runners to becoming the face of WCW’s golden era, from his TNA run to his battles in the WWE and concluding his in-ring career, just this, upcoming, March with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), STING’s contributions to the sport are nothing short of legendary.

The Cauliflower Alley Club, dedicated to preserving the history of professional wrestling and supporting those who have made it extraordinary, is proud to honor STING with the prestigious Iron Mike Mazurki Award. This award recognizes not only his in-ring prowess but also his dedication to the wrestling community and his positive impact on the lives of fans around the world.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! We invite you to join us at the 58th Annual CAC Reunion, taking place from August 19 to August 21, 2024, at the luxurious Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas, NV. This is your chance to be part of wrestling history and celebrate the incredible career of STING alongside fellow fans, industry professionals, and wrestling legends.

To make this experience even more unforgettable, we encourage you to become a Cauliflower Alley Club member and secure your spot at the banquet where STING will be honored. At the reunion, you’ll gain access to exclusive events, connect with fellow wrestling enthusiasts, and support the CAC’s mission to assist those in the wrestling community who may be in need.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness STING’s well-deserved recognition and be part of the 58th Annual CAC Reunion. Purchase your banquet ticket(s) now and make your way to downtown Las Vegas for a weekend filled with memories, laughter, and the camaraderie that defines the Cauliflower Alley Club.

Visit our website at www.caulifloweralleyclub.org for membership details, event information, and to secure your tickets. Let’s come together to celebrate wrestling greatness at the Plaza Hotel and Casino this August!

We hope to see you at the reunion!

Sincerely,

The Cauliflower Alley Club