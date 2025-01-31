Sting Announces Dates For 2025 or Never Convention Tour

As previously reported, Sting recently announced that 2025 will be the final year he makes appearances wearing his trademark facepaint. Now the Icon has announced dates for his ‘2025 or Never’ convention tour, where you will be able to meet him in his paint. The dates include:

* January 31: Wrestlecon (Indianapolis, IN)

* February 8: Megacon (Orlando, FL)

* February 15: For the Love of Wrestling (Manchester, UK)

* March 8: Lexington Comic & Toy Con (Lexington, KY)

* March 15: Permian Basin Comic Con (Midland, TX)

* April 5: Astronomicon (Ypsilanti, MI)

* April 20: Wrestlecon (Las Vegas, NV)

* May 3: Heart of Texas Comic Con (Waco, TX)

* May 24: Galaxycon OKC (Oklahoma City, OK)

* June 28: Wrestleverse Fest (Kansas City, MO)

* September 20: Houston Celebrity Comic Con (Houston, TX)

* November 8: Twin Cities Con (Minneapolis, MN)

* November 9: Rhode Island Comic Con (Providence, RI)