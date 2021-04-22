Sting Addresses Crowd Following AEW Dynamite (Clip)

Sting spoke to the fans in attendance after this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. You can see the clip below of Sting and Darby Allin conversing as Lance Archer and Jake Roberts, who came down just before Sting to save Allin from an attack by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, looked on.

Sting then took the mic and put over the match between Allin and Jungle Boy and called for the audience to “give it up” for them. He proceeded to get the crowd hyped up: