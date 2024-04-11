Various News: Sting Not Expected To Return Any Time Soon, Several Wrestlers Part Of Fallout TV Series, Dynamite Highlights

– PWInsider reports that Sting is not expected to make any appearance for AEW in the near future. He just retired at AEW Revolution and there will likely be more time before he makes special appearances.

– AEW’s Pat Buck & Kevin Matthews, as well as WrestlePro’s Bobby Wayward, did stunt work for Amazon Prime’s new Fallout series, which debuted today.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite: