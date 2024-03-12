Sting, AEW Stars, More Set for This Weekend’s Galaxycon

– The newly retired former AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer, Sting, will be appearing at the Galaxycon in Richmond, Virginia this weekend. Sting will be signing autographs and taking photos at this weekend’s event on Saturday, March 16. Here’s a list of other wrestling stars who will be at the event:

* Lita

* Ric Flair

* Trish Stratus

* Nick Nemeth

* Rikishi

* Matt Hardy

* Scott Steiner

* Lex Luger

* Sammy Guevara

* Arn Anderson

* Barry Windham

* Tay Conti

* Orange Cassidy