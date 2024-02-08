Sting Was Reportedly Against Winning AEW World Tag Team Titles

As previously reported, Sting and Darby Allin are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, defeating Ricky Starks and Big Bill on last night’s Dynamite. However, Fightful Select reports that it’s not something Sting wanted. The Icon was said to be ‘adamantly’ against not only winning the titles but even wrestling for them.

Some in AEW believed that since Sting and Allin were undefeated as a team, they should have had a shot long before they did. The decision to make them champion was made far in advance of last night’s show and Sting went along with it. He was said to be “all smiles” backstage after the show.

As noted, Sting had a choice in who his final opponents would be and he picked the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. Last night’s Dynamite set the stage for that as the Bucks attacked the new champions.