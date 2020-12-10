Sting Appears on Dynamite, Teases Story With Darby Allin

Sting spoke his first words in AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and hinted at a storyline with Darby Allin. On tonight’s episode, Sting came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone that also had Cody and Arn Anderson in the ring.

During the promo, Cody said that he waited a long time to be in the ring, but Sting said he wasn’t here for Cody. He then pointed up in the stands where Allin was, and said that he plans on being closer with AEW for a long time. You can see the promo below: