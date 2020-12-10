wrestling / News
Sting Appears on Dynamite, Teases Story With Darby Allin
Sting spoke his first words in AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and hinted at a storyline with Darby Allin. On tonight’s episode, Sting came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone that also had Cody and Arn Anderson in the ring.
During the promo, Cody said that he waited a long time to be in the ring, but Sting said he wasn’t here for Cody. He then pointed up in the stands where Allin was, and said that he plans on being closer with AEW for a long time. You can see the promo below:
'I've been wanting to share a ring with you for a very long time' – @CodyRhodes.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/IpX7LJOT8O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
You love to see (and hear) it.#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/UIap3gW6So
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) December 10, 2020
The only thing for sure about @sting…is nothing is for sure.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/HGtKsoqsOG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020
Got some good news for you, @CodyRhodes…@Sting is home. And @Sting is here to stay.#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/98pWSQt53Z
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) December 10, 2020
