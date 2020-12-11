wrestling / News
Sting Appears In New Music Video
Sting is all over media as of late, appearing not just in AEW but also in a new music video. The Icon stars in the music video for “Crazy Crazy World,” the latest single from alternative metal group Islander, which you can check out below.
Lead vocalist Mikey Carvajal spoke with The PRP and discussed Sting appearing in the video. He said:
“The visual for this song stars the wrestling legend, Sting. He is my favorite wrestler of all time, and he’s one of the coolest people I’ve ever had the honor to know or work with. In the wrestling business, when you help someone’s career, it’s known as ‘putting someone over.’ So I really can’t thank Sting enough for putting us over. It definitely feels like Islander has finally made it to main event with this track.”
