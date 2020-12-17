wrestling / News
AEW News: Sting Backs Team Taz Down On Dynamite, Britt Baker Attacks Thunder Rosa
– Sting appeared during tonight’s Dynamite to break up a near-fight between Team Taz and Cody during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the clip below of the Icon appearing in the middle of a promo by Taz after Cody’s win over Angelico. Taz was threatening to go down and beat Cody down when Sting came out and Taz and company backed off:
#TeamTaz tried to crash the party of @CodyRhodes. But, @Sting was the one to silence everyone.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020
– Britt Baker attacked Thunder Rosa backstage on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Rosa was in the midst of an interview where she issued a warning to Baker, only to have Baker blindside her:
.@thunderrosa22 sent a warning to the Doctor. But, @RealBrittBaker was one step ahead of Rosa.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020
