Sting, Britt Baker, Jungle Boy, & Mick Foley Set for NYCC

– New York Comic-Con has added WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, AEW Stars Sting, Dr. Britt Baker, and Jungle Boy for signings and appearances at the convention next month.

Funko will also have an exclusive GI Joe Sgt. Slaughter Pop Vinyl figure available at the convention. It will be a shared exclusive with GameStop. You can get a look at the NYCC Sgt. Slaughter Funko Pop below.

New York Comic-Con is set for October 6-9 at the Javits Center in New York City.