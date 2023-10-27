wrestling / News
Sting Comments on AEW Debut of Ric Flair: ‘We’ll Go Out Together’
October 27, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Sting commented on the AEW debut of Ric Flair, which happened this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Flair said he wanted to accompany Sting on his journey to retirement, as the Icon will wrestle his last match at Revolution 2024.
Sting wrote: “He put me on the map in the very beginning, and @RicFlairNatrBoy is going to be with me every step of the way to the end, and we’ll go out together in a blaze of glory! WWWOOOO! OOOWWW! It’s showtime!”
He put me on the map in the very beginning, and @RicFlairNatrBoy is going to be with me every step of the way to the end, and we’ll go out together in a blaze of glory!
🗣️ WWWOOOO! OOOWWW!
It’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/HL9aQnmk45
— Sting (@Sting) October 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts On Why Butch Reed Wasn’t a Main Eventer In Mid-South Wrestling
- Torrie Wilson Explains Why She Has No Desire To Return To the Ring
- Melina Recalls Interaction With Vince McMahon Where She Knew She Would be Fired
- CM Punk Thinks Wrestling Should Have A Union, Says Wrestlers Are ‘Too Stupid and Selfish’