Sting Comments on AEW Debut of Ric Flair: ‘We’ll Go Out Together’

In a post on Twitter, Sting commented on the AEW debut of Ric Flair, which happened this past Wednesday on Dynamite. Flair said he wanted to accompany Sting on his journey to retirement, as the Icon will wrestle his last match at Revolution 2024.

Sting wrote: “He put me on the map in the very beginning, and @RicFlairNatrBoy is going to be with me every step of the way to the end, and we’ll go out together in a blaze of glory! WWWOOOO! OOOWWW! It’s showtime!”