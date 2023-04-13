Sting Confronts MJF On AEW Dynamite

Sting came out to confront MJF on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw MJF come out to the ring after Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland to talk trash about Allin, trying to play mind games with him. He talked about Allin’s association with Sting and said Sting wasn’t his dad, noting Allin’s legacy would be that of “Sting’s bitch.”

Sting then came out and said he wanted to know what the Daddy Day Care talk was, saying that he was more of Allin’s cheerleader. He then talked about all the people who helped him in his career, and said that Allin’s time is just starting and he will be4come AEW World Champion.