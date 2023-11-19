wrestling / News
Sting, Copeland and Allin Defeat The Patriarchy at AEW Full Gear, Christian Cage Abandons His Team
The team of Sting, Adam Copeland and Darby Allin defeated The Patriarchy at AEW Full Gear as Christian Cage left his team. At one point, Cage had an altercation with Ric Flair, who was at ringside. He poked Flair in the eye and hit him with a low blow. As the referee checked on Flair, Cage got back in the ring to try to hit Copeland with the TNT title. He missed and hit Luchasaurus instead, before running away from Copeland and abandoning his partners. The babyfaces then hit their finishers on the dinosaur for the win.
Haunting entrance for Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne & the TNT Champion Christian Cage.
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@Christian4Peeps | @thenickwayne | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/sVte8w7Rnv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
The Wrestling legend and hall of famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair makes his way to ringside!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/20DpAES9eK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
The painted army Adam Copeland, Darby Allin & making his final walk to the ring in LA at @thekiaforum Sting!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@RatedRCope | @Sting | @DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/hiLHYARDIn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Cage & Copeland face to face!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@RatedRCope | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @Christian4Peeps | @thenickwayne | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/Io1agnU8ht
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Luchasaurus with a PUNISHING chokeslam!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@RatedRCope | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @Christian4Peeps | @thenickwayne | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/TU5yEN0uXJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
That sneaky Christian Cage!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@RatedRCope | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @Christian4Peeps | @thenickwayne | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/GYA7QSV9Ei
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Sting took to the sky over the head of Ric Flair!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@RatedRCope | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @Christian4Peeps | @thenickwayne | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/XxRl56wc6A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Ric Flair gets involved on the outside!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@RatedRCope | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @Christian4Peeps | @thenickwayne | @luchasaurus | @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/YStuo2ZuND
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
.@thekiaforum on their feet for the icon Sting.
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@RatedRCope | @Sting | @DarbyAllin | @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/yoT54QkJEJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023