Sting, Copeland and Allin Defeat The Patriarchy at AEW Full Gear, Christian Cage Abandons His Team

The team of Sting, Adam Copeland and Darby Allin defeated The Patriarchy at AEW Full Gear as Christian Cage left his team. At one point, Cage had an altercation with Ric Flair, who was at ringside. He poked Flair in the eye and hit him with a low blow. As the referee checked on Flair, Cage got back in the ring to try to hit Copeland with the TNT title. He missed and hit Luchasaurus instead, before running away from Copeland and abandoning his partners. The babyfaces then hit their finishers on the dinosaur for the win.

The Wrestling legend and hall of famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair makes his way to ringside! Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!

🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl

📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW

🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/20DpAES9eK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023