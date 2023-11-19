wrestling / News

Sting, Copeland and Allin Defeat The Patriarchy at AEW Full Gear, Christian Cage Abandons His Team

November 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Sting Darby Allin Adam Copeland Image Credit: AEW

The team of Sting, Adam Copeland and Darby Allin defeated The Patriarchy at AEW Full Gear as Christian Cage left his team. At one point, Cage had an altercation with Ric Flair, who was at ringside. He poked Flair in the eye and hit him with a low blow. As the referee checked on Flair, Cage got back in the ring to try to hit Copeland with the TNT title. He missed and hit Luchasaurus instead, before running away from Copeland and abandoning his partners. The babyfaces then hit their finishers on the dinosaur for the win.

AEW Full Gear, Joseph Lee

