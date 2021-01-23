Sting, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Sting and Darby Allin will be on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite to address their street fight with Ricky Starks and Brian Cage at AEW Revolution. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley will talk about his match at Beach Break, where he teams with PAC and Rey Fenix against Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers. Here is the updated lineup:

* The Good Brothers & The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order

* Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Varsity Blondes

* Britt Baker vs. Shanna

* Hangman Page vs. Ryan Nemeth

* Dax Harwood vs. Jungle Boy

* Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

* Cody responds to Shaq

* Sting and Darby Allin to address their Revolution street fight

* Jon Moxley comments on match at Beach Break