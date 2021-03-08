wrestling / News

Sting & Darby Allin Beat Team Taz at AEW Revolution (Highlights)

March 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Revolution Darby Allin

AEW saw a cinematic match as Sting and Darby Allin faced Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, with the babyfaces coming out ahead. Sting and Allin defeated Team Taz at the PPV, with Sting pinning Starks after a Scorpion Death Drop.

You can check out pics and video from the match below. Our live coverage of the PPV is here.

