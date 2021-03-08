wrestling / News
Sting & Darby Allin Beat Team Taz at AEW Revolution (Highlights)
AEW saw a cinematic match as Sting and Darby Allin faced Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, with the babyfaces coming out ahead. Sting and Allin defeated Team Taz at the PPV, with Sting pinning Starks after a Scorpion Death Drop.
You can check out pics and video from the match below. Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
It's about that time. @starkmanjones @MrGMSI_BCage #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/kEiloe1HhS
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
It's time for a STREET FIGHT! Here we go!
Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/9qOYP1oEDT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
.@DarbyAllin and @Sting are spoilin' for a fight. #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/ythyo15F2V
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@MrGMSI_BCage is relentless! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/4kqufev29t
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Pure power!
Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/iCkSucrhk6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
There's no exit and no escape from @MrGMSI_BCage! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Z1s5tQldpT
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
"With ease, man. With ease @MrGMSI_BCage did that!"
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/nvVHMmpi4y
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@Sting and @DarbyAllin just keep coming back for more! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/jYwwcn6kIm
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Coffin Drop from @DarbyAllin! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/3hQ9A6yQgl
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@MrGMSI_BCage and @TrueWillieHobbs have crushed Darby!! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/gxTusmBArX
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@Sting and @DarbyAllin… by any means necessary! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/s6zeagw0pW
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
This. Is. @Sting. 🦂 #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/InSDXWk1SP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
