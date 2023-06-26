Sting & Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara Set For AEW Dynamite

Sting and Darby Allin will clash with ‘Painmaker’ Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara on this week’s AEW Dynamite. During the post-show media scrum for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Sting and Allin were with Tony Khan talking about their win at the PPV when Jericho burst in with his bat, angry that Sting had gotten prevented the post-match attack on Tetuya Naito.

Jericho demanded that he (as the Painmaker) and Guevara face Sting and Allin in a tornado tag match — “No Rules, No DQ” and knocked a water bottle to the ground with his bat. Khan said he would book the match but Jericho had to leave. After Jericho left, Sting then said that they were “all in” on the bout.

Sting, Allin and Naito defeated Jericho, Guevara and Minoru Suzuki at the PPV.