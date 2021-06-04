Sting & Darby Allin Segment & More Set For AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a segment featuring Sting & Darby Allin, as well as a match, to this week’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Thursday that Sting and Allin will address their win over Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky at Double or Nothing on tomorrow’s episode. In addition, Red Velvet will take on The Bunny after Bunny and Nyla rose beat Velvet and Big Swole on AEW Dark: Elevation.

The show airs tomorrow at 10 PM ET on TNT and also features the following:

* Bullrope Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto

* Jungle Boy & Christian Cage vs. Private Party

* Young Bucks vs. PAC & Penta El Zero M

* Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo

* Mark Henry speaks

* Britt Baker’s championship celebration

