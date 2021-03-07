wrestling / News
Sting & Darby Allin Vs. Team Taz Reportedly Taped Before AEW Revolution
Sting & Darby Allin’s street fight with Team Taz at AEW Revolution was taped ahead of time, according to a new report. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated posted to Twitter on Sunday and noted that the match was taped ahead of time and was a “massive success.”
Barrasso wrote:
“AEW Revolution note: The Team Taz-Darby Allin/Sting Street Fight was filmed ahead of time and is said to be a massive success.
The match highlights Sting while ensuring he worked in as safe of an environment as possible; allowed Ricky Starks and Brian Cage to have some star-making moments; and gave Darby Allin — who had a chance to apply his film school background — more chances to be a daredevil.
