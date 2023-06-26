wrestling / News

Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito Win Six-Man Tag Match At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

June 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Sting Minoru Suzuki Image Credit: AEW

Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito beat out Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevera and Minoru Suzuki in six-man tag team action at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The babyfaces picked up the win during Sunday’s PPV, with Naito getting the pin on Suzuki for the victory.

After the match, Jericho went after Naito with his baseball bat but Sting disarmed him. You can see clips from the match below and follow our live coverage of Forbidden Door here.

