Sting & Darby Allin Emerge Victorious at AEW Double or Nothing (Clips)

Sting teamed with Darby Allin to have his first match in six years at AEW Double or Nothing, and they came out on top. The Icon and the former TNT Champion defeated Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at Sunday’s PPV. You can see clips from the match below.

The match is Sting’s first in the ring since he was injured facing Seth Rollins in WWE in 2015. He had previously worked a cinematic match with Allin against Team Taz. Our live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing is here.