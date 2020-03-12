wrestling / News

Various News: Sting & DDP Signings Postponed, Nikki Bella Pregnancy Update, WWE 24 Extra on R-Truth

March 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sting WWE

Another event has been pushed off, namely a Sting and DDP appearance at MonsterMania. The horror convention, which have signing appearances for the two WCW and WWE alums set, has announced that it will be postponed to August due to the novel coronavirus:

– Nikki Bella has posted a new video with an 18-week update on her pregnancy:

– A new extra from R-Truth’s WWE 24 special is online, and you can see it below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bella Twins, Diamond Dallas Page, R-Truth, Sting, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading