Various News: Sting & DDP Signings Postponed, Nikki Bella Pregnancy Update, WWE 24 Extra on R-Truth
March 12, 2020
Another event has been pushed off, namely a Sting and DDP appearance at MonsterMania. The horror convention, which have signing appearances for the two WCW and WWE alums set, has announced that it will be postponed to August due to the novel coronavirus:
We tried our best but we need to reschedule this weekend’s show to August 14-16 to ensure everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/vp5gXGp4nU
— MONSTER-MANIA CON (@MonsterManiaCon) March 12, 2020
– Nikki Bella has posted a new video with an 18-week update on her pregnancy:
– A new extra from R-Truth’s WWE 24 special is online, and you can see it below:
