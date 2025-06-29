– Speaking to Denise Salcedo, wrestling legend and Hall of Famer Sting discussed his former tag team partner, Darby Allin, climbing to the top of Mount Everest, which he achieved last month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sting on Darby Allin climbing Mount Everest: “Well, I mean, I’m not surprised that he made it there and back. Although anything can happen on that mountain, if anyone can do it, Darby Allin is going to pull it off, for sure. He was in contact with me the whole trip. He was up there.”

On Darby sending him a video: “He gave me a video of him at the top of the mountain, which I’m not going to say anything about quite yet, but yeah, he didn’t have any oxygen on when he gave me that and he showed me a panoramic view from the very top of the world, and it was just like crystal clear. It looked like he was skiing or something. But no, this is way beyond that, obviously. So, what is next for Darby Allin? Who knows, man? Space, the final frontier.”

Allin has already safely made it back home after completing the trek. In Sting’s last match, he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles at AEW Revolution 2024 in March of that year.