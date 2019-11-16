Sting Documentary And More Coming to WWE Network

WWE Network News has details on several specials coming to the WWE Network in the next week including a Sting documentary.

WWE Untold: Sting’s Last Stand will debut on November 22. Here’s a synopsis: For the first time in his legendary 30-year career, Sting challenged for the WWE Championship. “The Vigilante”, Seth Rollins and more reveal the never-before-told stories behind what became The Stinger’s final match.

WWE Day Of: The 2019 WWE Draft will debut before Survivor Series on November 24. Here’s a synopsis: Go behind the scenes of the 2019 WWE Draft, and follow Bayley, Charlotte Flair and others as they experience the career-changing moment of being drafted to either RAW or SmackDown.

There will also be a new episode of WWE Ride Along on Monday after RAW. One car will feature Trish Stratus and Lita while the other will include Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali, and Apollo Crews. Here’s a synopsis: On the way to the Friday Night SmackDown premiere on FOX, Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali and Apollo take a trip down memory lane in Los Angeles, while Trish Stratus and Lita make a pit stop at the Santa Monica Pier!