Sting on How His Relationship With the Fans Kept Him Glued to Wrestling

– Instinct Culture and Denise Salcedo interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Sting at the blue carpet event for Friday Night Smackdown last week in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. You can check out a video and some highlights below.

Sting on how the fans kept him around wrestling all these years: “Oh man. That’s one of the things that kept me glued to wrestling, all the years that I was wrestling, 30 years, it was the fans, the crowd. I mean anyone who says that the roar of the crowd doesn’t really matter to them is lying. It really matters what the crowd says, what they’re feeling, what their emotions are and all that. You wanna have a storyline that is meaty, and man, it’s incredible, I’ve enjoyed and I’ve miss the relationship with the fans that I had all those years, good times. But you know what? I am getting a taste of it here tonight.”

Sting on joining WWE for the first time in his career: “Well, first of all it was amazing. It was different from anything that I ever experienced. Yes, I’ve heard all kinds of crowd reactions and all but the WWE crowds, my gosh. First of all, [they’re] enormous, they’re very, very loyal. No, I never thought that I would be under the WWE umbrella, I never thought that I would be interviewing here on the very first SmackDown on FOX. This is my first SmackDown, you know for me, but yeah. I never thought any of it would happen, but it did. It came full circle all the way around, and everything’s turned out fantastic.”