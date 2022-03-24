Sting Files Trademarks On Facepaint Design

Fightful reports that on March 20, Sting filed to trademark his facepaint design for merchandise and entertainment services. This includes energy drinks, toys and action figures. The listing reads:

-Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.

-Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures.

-Energy drinks; Energy drinks containing caffeine; Energy drinks enhanced with vitamins, minerals, or nutrients; Non-alcoholic drinks, namely, energy shots

-Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.