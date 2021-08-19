wrestling / News
Sting and Darby Allin Win Sting’s First TNT Match in 20 Years on AEW Dynamite
Sting was victorious in his first match on TNT in two decades on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Sting and Darby Allin defeated 2point0 on tonight’s match, with Sting locking both Matt Lee and Jeff Partker in a scorpion deathlock for the submission.
AEW and TNT had heavily promoted the match as Sting’s first match on the network in 20 years. You can see some pics and video from the bout below:
Why only one Stinger splash when you can have two?! 🦂 #AEWDynamite
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021
.@DarbyAllin takes out #2point0 & @GarciaWrestling! This is madness!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/EdxeF70XH6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021
DOUBLE SCORPION DEATHLOCK!!!!! HAS THIS BEEN DONE?!?!?!?! #AEWDynamite
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021
What a win for @Sting & @DarbyAllin in a WILD Texas Tornado match!
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/dr4yQ4SFeo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021
