wrestling / News

Sting and Darby Allin Win Sting’s First TNT Match in 20 Years on AEW Dynamite

August 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sting AEW Dynamite

Sting was victorious in his first match on TNT in two decades on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Sting and Darby Allin defeated 2point0 on tonight’s match, with Sting locking both Matt Lee and Jeff Partker in a scorpion deathlock for the submission.

AEW and TNT had heavily promoted the match as Sting’s first match on the network in 20 years. You can see some pics and video from the bout below:

