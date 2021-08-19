Sting and Darby Allin Win Sting’s First TNT Match in 20 Years on AEW Dynamite

Sting was victorious in his first match on TNT in two decades on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Sting and Darby Allin defeated 2point0 on tonight’s match, with Sting locking both Matt Lee and Jeff Partker in a scorpion deathlock for the submission.

AEW and TNT had heavily promoted the match as Sting’s first match on the network in 20 years. You can see some pics and video from the bout below:

Why only one Stinger splash when you can have two?! 🦂 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yC3ruEuHtc — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021

DOUBLE SCORPION DEATHLOCK!!!!! HAS THIS BEEN DONE?!?!?!?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/c5YHEVIfjW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 19, 2021