Sting On His Goal For AEW Revolution: “I Just Want Wrestling Fans To Be Entertained”

In an interview with the New York Post, Sting spoke about his goal for his final match at AEW Revolution and how he wants to be remembered when his career is over. Sting will team with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks tomorrow night. Here are highlights:

On his goal for tomorrow night: “I just want wrestling fans to be entertained. I want it to be a night to remember, a night where no one would say, ‘Ah man, it was just kind of sad. You can tell it just kind of passed him by. Well, good thing he’s done now.’ I don’t want that. I want them to go, ‘Oh my god, how does he do that?’ I want them to say, the Bucks, Darby, Sting all of them, that was so entertaining. That’s a night to remember. That’s all I ever cared about.”

On his mentioning his late father in a recent promo: “I thought, I’m gonna be vulnerable maybe for the first time ever with wrestling fans out there in TV land and just mentioned, ‘Hey there’s some stuff going on in my life and I’m affected just like all the rest of you. I’m not invincible. This is making me consider my own mortality and on and on it goes. It’s a very humbling situation.”

On how he wants to be remembered: “I’d like to be remembered as Sting the guy who brought it every night. Sting the guy who never really changed. He was just rock solid through and through all the years and he was a man of God.”